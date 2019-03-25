Alex Rodriguez Raves Over J.Lo As He Teases Her Epic Transformation For New Movie ‘Hustlers’

As Jennifer Lopez prepares to portray an avenging stripper in ‘Hustlers,’ her no. 1 fan – fiancé Alex Rodriguez – says fans are not ready to see this ‘completely different’ side of J.Lo.

“This beautiful woman starts shooting her movie tomorrow, Hustlers,” Alex Rodriguez, 43, captioned a March 24 Instagram post. In the pic, the New York Yankees legend has his arms wrapped around Jennifer Lopez, 49, and he’s giving the Shades Of Blue star a kiss. “I won’t play spoiler, but I can’t wait until you all see how she transforms herself into a completely different character!! She’s been working so hard lately. I’m glad we were able to enjoy a quick little break before she dives into this new project.”

“Love you baby and continue to shine, fly high and inspire all of us,” he concluded the sweet message. Hustlers, according to Deadline, was “inspired by a 2016 New York Magazine article, follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients.” J.Lo’s transformation will likely be incredibly accurate, as the film also marks the feature debut of former stripper-turned rap superstar Cardi B. Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart, Crazy Rich Asians’ Constance Wu, Keke Palmer, and Julia Stiles are also onboard.

In addition to starring in the movie, J.Lo is producing the flick alongside Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina, who previously collaborated with STXFilms on the 2018 rom-com Second Act. “We could not have asked for a more exciting or talented lineup of performers to join our cast,” said Adam Fogelson, Chairman of STXfilms.

“STX is thrilled to reunite with Jennifer, Elaine, and Benny to bring this unexpected, entertaining and often shocking story to the big screen for audiences worldwide.” Writer-director Lorene Scafaria said she’s “thrilled to have the opportunity to work with this dynamic group of women. We’re grateful to have assembled such a powerhouse cast and can’t wait to start filming at the end of the week.”

Prior to this love letter, Alex and Jennifer posed together in their first couples campaign. J-Rod’s future is so bright, they have to wear shades, and it’s good that they’re now the face of the Quay Australia sunglasses brand. “It was really special to be able to shoot in Miami with Jennifer, she was the one who introduced me to Quay Australia,” Alex said, with Jennifer adding, “When the opportunity to team up was presented, it felt so fitting. Getting to do this with Alex was a big bonus too. He loves sunglasses as much as I do.”