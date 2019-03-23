Ben Affleck Takes All 3 Kids Violet, Seraphina & Samuel To The Movies — See Pic

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner’s kids were spotted having a fun day out with their dad, who treated them to a trip to the cinema on Mar. 23!

This is so sweet! Ben Affleck, 46, took all three of his children out on a trip to the movies on Mar. 23. While his Samuel, 7, trailed a little behind the group, Ben could be seen hugging Violet, 13, as Seraphina, 10, sweetly held on to the crook of his arm. In recent weeks, Ben has been seen out and about with his kids doing various fun activities. In fact, Ben, Samuel, and Seraphina were recently spotted picking up trash at the beach in Santa Monica on Mar. 16. And Ben, who is Samuel’s little league coach, opened up about his coaching experience while on Ellen on Mar. 14. “I’m a coach on the Little League team. It’s going great,” Affleck told Ellen DeGeneres. “He’s awesome. It’s a lot of fun, the kids are great kids.”

It was just yesterday, Mar. 22, that Ben and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 46, were seen in great spirits after a meeting the two had. In the photos depicting the two co-parenting exes, you can see them reviewing something on a smart phone, laughing and smiling. The pictures of their meet-up were taken on the same day Ben was spotted picking up Samuel and Seraphina from school.

Both Ben and Jennifer have not been shy when talking about how important they feel about co-parenting positively. Ben was on the Mar. 4 episode of the Today show, when he said, “I hope I’m a pretty good dad. I certainly try very hard. I’m lucky they’ve got a great mom, and she helps out a great deal with making sure that we co-parent in as good a way as possible.”

Similarly, Jennifer talked to the Washington Street Journal Magazine about how adapting to their current situation. “How do you adapt to your career? That’s a big question. Being someone who is well known requires an enormous adaption,” Jennifer said in the interview. “Who am I now? How do I go through the world? Then there’s having children and, in my case, a career that’s a very selfish one. The combination of those things is the largest adaption of all. When I had kids, I started considering how jobs worked for my family. How much am I going to ask of my partner and kids? What’s worth it and what isn’t?”

“Something Ben and I used to say to each other all the time is, ‘We have to adapt.’ We were surrounded by paparazzi,” she added. “There were so many things you wouldn’t expect. We’d be left alone at Disneyland and then we would be at a park in Santa Monica. But if you love something, you’ll do whatever you need to do.