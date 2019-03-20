Tiny Flaunts Her Bare Baby Bump In Throwback Pic & Wishes Daughter A Happy B-Day

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris’ firstborn, Zonnique Pullins, turned 23 on March 20. Her mom celebrated the birthday with a slideshow of nostalgic photos, which included a pregnant photo of the Xscape member in her 20s!

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 43, wished her first child and daughter, Zonnique Pullins, a “happy 23rd birthday” with a blast to the past. On March 20, the Xscape member shared an Instagram slideshow that documented her firstborn’s life, starting with being a fetus in the womb. In the first photo, a much younger Tiny bared her baby bump for the camera — see her bun in the oven below. The singer gave birth to Zonnique in March 1996, so Tiny would’ve only been 20 years old. The rest of the photos showed her daughter slowly growing up, from baby photos to Zonnique, now, posing in stylish threads by luxury vehicles. As expected, Tiny had an equally sentimental caption for the roundup of her daughter’s childhood.

“Where it all started! I didn’t know how Blessed I really was, carrying a baby that would grow to be as perfect as you are!” Tiny wrote alongside the birthday post on Wednesday, continuing, “You’ve made me the proudest mother ever! @zonniquejailee Happy 23rd birthday to my Gorgeous child @zonniquejailee Thank you for being better than me as a teenager! I know I might not be this lucky wit u know who😏 hope you’re having the best day ever without ya mama!! 🤪 Always & Forever My 1st 💙💙💙.” As you can tell, this mother-daughter duo is close. They’ve appeared together on dozens of episodes of T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle, and Zonnique even surprised her mother with Chanel shoes for Christmas 2018.

Although Tiny’s husband T.I., 38, is Zonnique’s stepdad, Tiny actually welcomed the Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta star with Zonnie Pullins. But Tip had even more words for his birthday caption than Tiny! “Daaaaamn @zonniquejailee I can’t believe you’re 23 years old baby girl 😱!!!! I’m soooo super proud of the beautiful,intelligent,talented young lady you’ve grown into,” the “Whatever You Like” singer’s message began, but he had much more to say: “It’s been an honor to witness your artistic & personal metamorphosis I’ve always been pleased and impressed with your value of principle & the ‘silent strength ‘ you exude effortlessly. You’ve always been a great kid that never (got caught😉) getting in any trouble…. So I’m not surprised that you’re not having any trouble being a great young woman!!! I LOVE YOU TO NO END!!!! It’s a blessing being a part of your personal journey. Anxious to see how your evolution effects the next generation. Celebrating you every step of the way 🎊🎉🎊🎉!!!! Happy Birthday sweet baby!!! Love- Pops👴🏽.”

After Tiny went on to marry T.I. in 2010, they welcomed three children together: Clifford Joseph Harris III, 14, Major Philant Harris, 10, and Heiress Diana Harris, 2. The parents recently took the younger ones of the lot, Major and Heiress, to Atlanta’s Candytopia to play in a pit of fake marshmallows and more on Feb. 22.