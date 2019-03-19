A Sober House: What Is It? — Plus: How It Differs From Rehab
Wendy Williams revealed on March 19 that she has secretly been living in a sober house while battling her addiction. But what is a sober house? An addiction specialist explains.
Wendy Williams, 54, opened up during a live taping of her talk show on March 19 and revealed she’s been living in a sober home for addiction. Wendy didn’t give a lot of details on what addiction she’s struggling with, but she did get very candid about her new life. After her daily routine in the city, Wendy said she is “driven by my 24-hour sober coach back to a home that I live in here in the tristate with a bunch of smelly boys who’ve become my family.” In her tearful 15-minute monologue, Wendy also talked about her previous struggle with cocaine and admitted she managed to kick her habit back then without professional help. But, this time she is getting help and as a result, she is now living in a sober living home. In some ways a sober living home can be similar to rehab, but as addiction specialist Doug Caine explains EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife, there are also a lot of differences between the two.