Elle Macpherson & Her Handsome Sons, Cy, 16, & Flynn, 21, Pose On Paddle Boards For Family Shoot

Elle Macpherson whisked her two sons away to the beautiful beaches of Sydney, Australia for a fun-filled day of paddle boarding, & looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a one-piece swimsuit.

At 54-years-old, Elle Macpherson is looking better than ever. The Australian model hit the beaches of Sydney on March 18, for a family outing with her two sons, Arpad Flynn Alexander Busson, 21, and Aurelius Cy Andrea Busson, 16. It was the her black one-piece swimsuit that stole the show though, which revealed the model’s perfectly toned, lean body. Elle looked drop-dead-gorgeous as she showed off her athleticism, effortlessly standing on a paddle board in the water. With her signature long, blond locks, she was one sexy siren of the sea throughout the paddle boarding adventure.

The day of water sports fun was actually part of an advertisement photoshoot featuring Elle and her family. The brand collections shoot proved to be the perfect time for family bonding, and Elle was all smiles as she posed with her youngest son. Her eldest, Flynn later joined on set as well, but didn’t hop in the water. He kept it casual as he stayed onshore in a black sweater and shorts. When his mom returned back to shore, she was met with a warm embrace from her son. So Sweet!

It’s hard to believe that the supermodel is on the cusp of turning 55. Elle will celebrate her birthday on March 29, but we’re convinced she’s completely ageless. We were first sure that the star found the fountain of youth back in December of 2018, when she recreated her iconic Elle cover which first hit stands in 1986. Decades later, and the star looked like she hasn’t aged a day. Seriously, what is her secret?

Happy almost birthday to Elle! Cheers to another year of looking completely ageless for this stunner. Judging from the smile on her face, it looks like some quality time with her fam was the best early b-day present.