Nick Merico: 5 Things To Know About The Former Nickelodeon Star Auditioning For ‘American Idol’

Nick Merico will be stepping in front of the ‘American Idol’ judges during the final round of auditions. The spotlight is very familiar to Nick, so he’s going to fit right in on ‘Idol.’

American Idol’s final auditions episode for season 17 is set to air on March 18 at 8 p.m. on ABC. One of the contestants whose audition will be showcased is Nick Merico. The 23-year-old actor/singer is auditioning in hopes of becoming the winner of American Idol season 17.

1. Nick makes his first appearance in the final auditions. The singer, who hails from Miami, will perform for the Idol judges during the March 18 episode. This will be the final round of auditions before the show moves on to Hollywood Week. Nick is one of 11 contestants auditioning in the episode.

2. He played a key role on a hit Nickelodeon show. Nick starred on Every Witch Way as Daniel Miller. The show ran for four seasons on Nickelodeon. The series also starred Paola Andino, Daniela Nieves, and Tyler Alvarez. Every Witch Way was the U.S. version of the hit Nickelodeon Latin America series Grachi.

3. He released a single in 2018. He dropped “Save Your Love” in March 2018. Nick has also released other singles over the years, including “If You Were My Girl,” “What You Gonna Say,” and more. His music is currently available on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Google Play, and more.

4. Nick has performed covers of hit songs on YouTube. His cover of Bruno Mars’s “It Will Rain” from The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 1 has 10 million views on YouTube. His cover of Jason Mraz’s “I Won’t Give Up” has nearly 2 million views.

5. His first TV role was on Charlie’s Angels. He made an appearance in a 2011 episode of the show, which was canceled after one season. Just a few short years later he booked his role on Every Witch Way.