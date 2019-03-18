Kailyn Lowry Moving Forward With Breast Reduction Surgery: ‘My Huge Boobs Make Me Look Bigger Than I Am’

Kailyn Lowry made her breast reduction plans official by meeting with a doctor, after previously complaining about wearing a size 36DDD bra.

Kailyn Lowry, 27, wants to knock off some cup sizes from her knockers. The Teen Mom 2 star confirmed her breast reduction surgery plans in a tweet on March 18, writing, “Just met with the doctor for my reduction you guys!!!” Although she’s already gorgeous, the mother of three is hoping that the cosmetic procedure will help her appear slimmer. “Honestly, I think my huge boobs make me look bigger than I am. Certain clothes do lay right,” Kailyn explained in a follow-up tweet, and wrote in another, “I’m already a big girl & my boobs don’t help that situation.”

The MTV star had previously backed out of a breast procedure in Jan. 2018. “I won’t lie to y’all, i came to Miami for lipo & a boob job. But hours before my surgery i decided i don’t want to go through with it,” she had tweeted, explaining that she wanted to hire a nutritionist and hit the gym instead. Six months later, and Kailyn decided she wanted her boobs to undergo an operation after all. “They’re massive! It weighs me down. I already have bad posture and my boobs add to it,” Kailyn announced on her Coffee Convos podcast in July 2018, and even revealed her bra size. “I wear a 36DDD, [my trainer and I] talked about that before, when he took my measurements, it was 44 inches!”

If Kailyn officially goes through with the breast reduction surgery, it wouldn’t be her first time on the operating table. Dr. Michael Salzhauer of Miami gave the reality show star a Brazillian butt lift and tummy tuck in Jan. 2016.

Even with surgery on her mind, Kailyn still loves to embrace and flaunt her beautiful figure. She even posed nude for a sexy birthday photo on March 14, writing underneath the Instagram photo, “27 & feelin’ myself.” And fans are also “feeling” Kailyn, as they assured her that her body is still rocking. “I feel you. But your actual shape is on point,” one fan tweeted in response to Kailyn’s breast reduction plans, joining many other Teen Mom viewers who raved over the television regular’s body but related to the downsides of bigger boobs. Larger cup sizes are also a natural result of pregnancy, as Kailyn mothers three sons: Isaac, 9, (with ex Jo Rivera), Lincoln, 5 (with ex-husband Javi Marroquin) and Lux, 1 (with ex Chris Lopez).