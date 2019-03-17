Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin looked sad and frustrated when they appeared to have an argument while hanging out at a park in Laguna Beach, CA on the morning of Mar. 16.

Justin Bieber, 25, and Hailey Baldwin, 22, may be one of the hottest pair of newlyweds out there, but it looks like they still argue just like everybody else. The lovebirds were spotted hanging out at a park in Laguna Beach, CA on the morning of Mar. 16, and they appeared to be having a pretty tense conversation that escalated and caused Justin, who was wearing a black hoodie and red shorts, to walk away at one point while looking upset and covering his face. Hailey, who was wearing a light gray crop top and dark gray leggings, also looked sad and frustrated at times in the conversation as she put her hand on Justin’s shoulder and seemed to console him.

The apparent argument comes after the singer and model, who got married last year, have been seen attending marriage counseling sessions. It also comes after Justin posted a public message to social media on Mar. 9, that admitted he was “struggling” and asked for his fans’ prayers. He still assured everyone that he “always bounces back” though, and seems to be getting the treatment he needs for his reported battle with depression. From working out at a gym with his lady love to getting the treatment he needs, he’s been taking beneficial actions to get himself back on track to a healthy state of mind.

Justin opened up about his mental health struggles in a Feb. interview with Vogue. He revealed that he tried an intensive group therapy retreat known as the Hoffman Process, but it didn’t turn out to be the best thing for him. “They light candles, and it kind of freaked me out,” he explained in the interview. “You sit on a mat, you put a pillow down, and you beat your past out of it. I beat the fact that my mom was depressed a lot of my life and my dad has anger issues. Stuff that they passed on that I’m kind of mad they gave me.”

We’re wishing both Justin and Hailey a lot of good health and happiness as they continue their journey together as a new married couple.