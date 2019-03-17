See Pics
Hollywood Life

Justin Bieber Looks Upset While Seemingly Arguing With Wife Hailey Baldwin In A Park – Pics

Backgrid
Laguna Beach, CA - Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin spend a sunny Saturday morning in Laguna Beach. Bieber, who has been open about struggling with depression and recently asked fans to pray for him, looked to still be a bit downcast and struggling from the effects of it, with wife Hailey attempting to support him. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin BACKGRID USA 16 MARCH 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Laguna Beach, CA - Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin spend a sunny Saturday morning in Laguna Beach. Bieber, who has been open about struggling with depression and recently asked fans to pray for him, looked to still be a bit downcast and struggling from the effects of it, with wife Hailey attempting to support him. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin BACKGRID USA 16 MARCH 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were spotted out together in NYC on Friday morning. The couple who have been forced to spend a lot of time apart recently due to work obligations, were reunited and they looked happier than ever. Justin showed off his Louis Vuitton Slippers and Diamond Encrusted "DREW" Smiley Face Chains as the pair headed to his therapist for a joint session.Pictured: Justin Bieber,Hailey BaldwinRef: SPL5064600 150219 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: 247PAPS.TV / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Portugal Rights
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were spotted out together in NYC on Friday morning. The couple who have been forced to spend a lot of time apart recently due to work obligations, were reunited and they looked happier than ever. Justin showed off his Louis Vuitton Slippers and Diamond Encrusted "DREW" Smiley Face Chains as the pair headed to his therapist for a joint session. Pictured: Justin Bieber,Hailey Baldwin Ref: SPL5064600 150219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: 247PAPS.TV / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights View Gallery View Gallery 72 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin looked sad and frustrated when they appeared to have an argument while hanging out at a park in Laguna Beach, CA on the morning of Mar. 16.

Justin Bieber, 25, and Hailey Baldwin, 22, may be one of the hottest pair of newlyweds out there, but it looks like they still argue just like everybody else. The lovebirds were spotted hanging out at a park in Laguna Beach, CA on the morning of Mar. 16, and they appeared to be having a pretty tense conversation that escalated and caused Justin, who was wearing a black hoodie and red shorts, to walk away at one point while looking upset and covering his face. Hailey, who was wearing a light gray crop top and dark gray leggings, also looked sad and frustrated at times in the conversation as she put her hand on Justin’s shoulder and seemed to console him.

The apparent argument comes after the singer and model, who got married last year, have been seen attending marriage counseling sessions. It also comes after Justin posted a public message to social media on Mar. 9, that admitted he was “struggling” and asked for his fans’ prayers. He still assured everyone that he “always bounces back” though, and seems to be getting the treatment he needs for his reported battle with depression. From working out at a gym with his lady love to getting the treatment he needs, he’s been taking beneficial actions to get himself back on track to a healthy state of mind.

Justin opened up about his mental health struggles in a Feb. interview with Vogue. He revealed that he tried an intensive group therapy retreat known as the Hoffman Process, but it didn’t turn out to be the best thing for him. “They light candles, and it kind of freaked me out,” he explained in the interview. “You sit on a mat, you put a pillow down, and you beat your past out of it. I beat the fact that my mom was depressed a lot of my life and my dad has anger issues. Stuff that they passed on that I’m kind of mad they gave me.”

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin
Backgrid
Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber
Backgrid

We’re wishing both Justin and Hailey a lot of good health and happiness as they continue their journey together as a new married couple.