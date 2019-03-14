‘World Of Dance’ Introduces ‘Redemption Round’ For The Highest-Scoring Eliminated Acts

‘World Of Dance’ continues to keep us on our toes as we head into the first Duel round, by introducing a new way for your favorite acts to stay in the competition, despite their score!

You know when two incredible dancers go against each other in the Duel round of World of Dance, and both should really remain in the competition? Well, there’s a new way to ensure the best of the best remain in the competition! HollywoodLife.com is excited to EXCLUSIVELY announce World Of Dance‘s new REDEMPTION ROUND! This week, we’ll see all of the acts that made it through Qualifiers go head-to-head with each other in the Duels. However, with the new set of rules, the two top-scoring acts that were eliminated in their Duel, will be able to battle it out once more in the Redemption Round! In Redemption, the contestants will have a head to head dance-off to a preselected song, right on the spot. If successful, the individual or team will receive the final slot in The Cut round.

We’re sure that judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough & Ne-Yo are so hyped! See the first look of this Sunday’s episode above! This season, there has truly been some outstanding talent that to take the stage. In the premiere episode, 17-year-old Lauren Yakima stunned with a performance to “I Just Died In Your Arms Tonight” that gave J.Lo her first “goosies” of the season! Hip-hop Upper Team Main Guys, from Oslo, Norway, also delivered an epic routine that featured one-of-a-kind choreo! A fan-favorite this season is sure to be the winners of World Of Dance Thailand, DD Flection, who made their US debut in the finale round of Qualifiers. They will surely be a big competition for the other incredible duos on the show, like Denise and Josh and Derion and Madison.

Make sure to tune into World of Dance on Sunday, March 17 at 8 PM ET!