Kylie Jenner Reveals How She Got Her Slim Waist After Stormi’s Birth – What Foods She Cut

Kylie Jenner has been flaunting her super-slim body after having one-year-old baby Stormi! The reality star revealed how she got her figure after pregnancy.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kylie Jenner, 21, took to Instagram Live on March 12 and responded to a fan question about how she got a “flat tummy” again after giving birth. We watched Kylie respond, “Honestly, it’s all about diet for me,” the young celeb revealed about her subtle transformation. “Like, I’m naturally just a really skinny person, but not like [23-year-old model sister] Kendall [Jenner], she’s naturally like model-status.”

“[I’ve] always had like a really flat stomach, but I never felt like it went back to what it was before Stormi [Webster] until recently,” Kylie continued. “And I feel like it has a lot to do with diet. I eat really crazy usually, like whatever I want, pizza, pasta, a lot of dairy.” While food can’t easily be categorized into “good” and “bad” categories, Kylie said she switched up what she ate to tone her stomach. So, she found a diet that worked for her.

“I cut that all out and have just been eating better and I feel that’s the trick for me, personally,” she added. “And I also think after a child, it really does take just as long to get your body back as it did to create the child. I heard that from a lot of people too, ‘it takes a full year.’ It really does. I definitely feel back to myself again.” Before her falling out with Jordyn Woods, 21, due to Jordyn and Tristan Thompson, 28, kissing, Jordyn used to make Kylie dinners that the youngest Jenner would document on Instagram Stories – Jordyn made Kylie healthy meals that the two enjoyed together.

Kylie had baby Stormi on Feb. 1, 2018, after keeping the duration of her pregnancy a secret to the world. While Kylie can look however she wants, we’re glad she feels comfortable and confident in her body again, and has found a lifestyle that works for her body and her needs. Despite the pressure to “bounce back” to a pre-baby body, it’s more important that new mothers feel good in their skin, no matter what the scale says, and we’re happy that Kylie has found that again.