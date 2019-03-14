‘Amazing Race’ Contestant Jim Raman Dead At 42, Unexpected Death Under Investigation

So heartbreaking. Former ‘Amazing Race’ runner-up Jim Raman died unexpectedly on March 12, and his loved ones are describing his death as a ‘tragic loss’.

Dr. Jim Raman, who competed on Season 25 of The Amazing Race with his wife Misti in 2014, has died, according to WIS-TV. The 42-year-old, who was a popular dentist in Wisconsin, was discovered dead inside his South Carolina home on Tuesday morning. His death was unexpected and cops are currently looking into it, but as of right now, no one has been arrested or detained in connection to the Jim’s passing. Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher told the news outlet, “Nothing suspicious or criminal is involved with the case you are referencing and out of compassion and respect for family, my office will not comment on it.”

Jim’s Dental Practice also released a statement to its patients, following the news of his death. “Irmo Smiles has suffered a tragic loss this week,” the statement reads. “It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing for Dr. Jim Raman. As our staff and the family prepare for Dr. Raman’s celebration of life, please join us in praying for peace and comfort during this difficult time.”

As we stated, Jim and his wife appeared on The Amazing Race and were dubbed as the “Married Dentists.” And they were so good that they went on to finish the race in second place! They also finished five of the 12 legs in first place. Clearly, they were a force to be reckoned with and will be missed tremendously by fans of the reality competition series.

While the investigation into Jim’s death is ongoing, police say they are not currently seeking any suspects or persons of interest. Raman’s death was first reported by WLTX.