Ciara Pregnancy Weight Reveal: I Gained 60 .Lbs Carrying 2nd Baby

While pregnant with her daughter, Ciara admitted she ‘ate so much’ and gained more than fifty pounds. Now, she’s revealed how she snapped her body back into shape!

“I ate so much,” Ciara, 33, said, before “busting into laughter,” while discussing her second pregnancy in the April 2019 issue of InStyle magazine. She and husband Russell Wilson, 30, welcomed their first child together, Sienna Princess Wilson, 1, in 2017. Ciara revealed that she gained about 60 pounds while pregnant with her daughter, and that’s not surprising considering 1) she was pregnant and 2) the kind of food she was eating while pregnant. “Fries, mac and cheese, cornbread. I wanted stuffing when it wasn’t even Thanksgiving … I’m a Southern girl. We like to eat!”

A pregnant woman eating that kind of food isn’t shocking, but what is interesting here is how Ciara is very committed to a healthy lifestyle. As to how she dropped the baby weight, she credits “a strict diet, gallons of water, and intense exercise — as many as three workouts a day.” She also had help. Gunnar Peterson, a “celebrity body sculptor,” designed a regimen aimed to help her shed those extra 60 .lbs. In the morning, Ciara dedicates herself to weight lifting. In the afternoon, she gets in some “high-intensity treadmill workouts” that alternated with “lung-crushing sprints” and “light jogs.” In the evening, she topped it off with a 30-45 minute ride on her Peloton bike. “I would wake up in the morning, breastfeed, eat a small meal, go train, come back home, pump, eat a small meal, breastfeed, eat lunch, and then go train again,” she says.

Now that she’s down to “fighting weight,” she’s scaled back to where she does a daily 90-minute workout with trainer-to-the-stars Decker Davis. These are mainly to keep her body fit and healthy, not so much for shedding weight. “I truly believe that self-love is key,” she told InStyle. “And my definition of self-love is taking care of myself.”

“I want to have as many kids as I can,” she also tells In Style. “My kids keep me young. They keep me active. They give me purpose. They just make it all make sense.” Ciara better keep Gunnar and Decker’s number in her phone, because it sounds like she’s going to need their services in the future.

Sienna is Ciara’s second child, as she and her ex, Future, welcomed Future Zahir Wilburn, 4, into the world in 2014. It was that year her relationship fell apart. Bad blood has lingered between Future and Ciara, though he denied it on the Jan. 22 episode of Durtty Boyz radio. “We don’t have no problems,” he said. “It’s a social media problem. No, I don’t hate him. Totally not the deal. It was just the way we were carrying it, as far as being handled with baby Future, with Ciara.” However, as an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, he bailed on performing at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammys Gala when he heard his ex was going to attend.