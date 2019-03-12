Selena Gomez Drops ‘I Can’t Get Enough’ Video With J Balvin & Benny Blanco

Excuse us while we watch Selena’s new video on repeat. The visual for ‘I Can’t Get Enough’ is finally here & the pop star looks incredible throughout the new clip, where she rocks satin jammies and dances with her co-stars!

She’s back y’all. Selena Gomez, 26, brought the heat when she dropped a fiery track alongside J Balvin, Benny Blanco and Tainy, in February and now, she’s keeping the momentum going. The visual for “I Can’t Get Enough” dropped on March 12, and the Latin flavor continued with an upbeat visual featuring all four artists. In the video, Selena is seen laying on a massive white bed, but she quickly gets up as the music starts and struts over to J Balvin on the opposite side. The bizarre clip then shows Benny making an appearance in a white bear suit. Tainy then joins up, and all four stars then break out into a full blown dance party! If there’s one takeaway here, it’s how good Selena looked. She was beyond gorgeous in her satin pajamas, which she wore through the entire clip.

The pajama party video from the stars only feels fitting given the song’s steamy lyrics. Selena’s breathy vocals kick off the track. “I like that, you like that, so let’s be crazy////The contact, impact, I want that daily//Our breath getting deeper, deeper, lately//I like that, baby” she sings. While Sel’s verse is in English, Balvin quickly shakes things up with a hard-hitting Spanish verse of his own.

While new tunes from Selena have been few and far between, we’ve been lucky so far in 2019. “I Can’t Get Enough” follows on the heels of her song, “Anxiety,” with Julia Michaels. The two leadings ladies of pop teamed up for the song, which focuses on the stigma of mental health, on Jan. 24. The track serves as the opening track for Julia’s new five- song EP which dropped the same day! Fans were thrilled to see a new piece of music from the pop star, seeing as it marked Selena’s first tune since since her quick stint on “Taki Taki,“ in September of 2018.