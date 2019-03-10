Jennifer Lopez Was ‘Surprised’ By Alex Rodriguez’s ‘Romantic’ Proposal With $5M Ring: They’re ‘So Happy’

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez just got engaged, and J.Lo was ‘surprised’ by the proposal, a source revealed EXCLUSIVELY!

Multi-hyphenate entertainer Jennifer Lopez, 49, and former baseball player Alex Rodriguez, 43, are officially engaged, and a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY revealed that “they’re so excited.” Our insider added, “This really didn’t come as a shock to anyone. Alex proposed on vacation in the Bahamas yesterday, March 9. Jennifer of course was surprised, even though it had been discussed. It was so romantic. The two are so happy.”

“Alex’s ex-wife [Cynthia] is really happy for Alex and Jennifer,” our source continued. “They have a really great relationship and everyone gets along very well. J.Lo is excited to officially be a stepmom to Alex’s kids [Natasha, 14, and Ella, 10] and everyone’s excited for the families to officially blend together. All of the kids love each other and get along great. They’re so over the top happy and in love. The kids are all so excited, too.” Jennifer has two kids with ex-husband Marc Anthony, 50: Maximillian David, 11, and Emme Maribel, 11.

J.Lo shared the news on Instagram to her audience of more than 88 million followers, showing a sunset and her shockingly huge new diamond ring on that very specific finger! After two years of dating, Alex asked J.Lo to marry him on a tropical vacation, and we couldn’t be happier for this couple.

While normally all eyes are on Jennifer, in her newest pic, the ring was the star of the show! J.Lo’s 15-carat engagement ring has a value of $5 million, according to Shane Co’s Vice President of Merchandise, Alicia Davis.

“Jennifer’s ring is an Emerald cut which is widely known as the most elegant and classic cut of diamond,” Alicia told HollywoodLife. “This diamond is featured on a classic solitaire band which perfectly showcases this timeless, elongated cut.” We can’t stop staring at J.Lo’s massive ring – A.Rod definitely did something right, that’s for sure. We’re thrilled for the newly-engaged pair and hope they have a wonderful time celebrating this milestone in their relationship!