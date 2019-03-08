Jennifer Lopez Poses In A Bikini As A-Rod Goofs Off In New Pic

Jennifer Lopez is continuing to show how she just gets hotter with age and BF Alex Rodriguez is there for her sexy beach body. We’ve got the superstar showing off her famous booty in a tiny bikini while on a tropical vacay.

Jennifer Lopez is the OG when it comes to having a perfect perky booty in Hollywood, and at age 49 it’s as enviable as ever. The superstar and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez are on a tropical getaway and that’s great news for the rest of us, as JLo is serving up pics of her incredible bikini body. The 43-year-old former New York Yankees star took a selfie on the beach at sunset on March 8 and just over his shoulder was Jennifer, flaunting her figure in a tiny green bikini. The bottoms were practically thong sized while her top featured ruffles around the sides as she bent a leg forward and looked over her shoulder at the camera. Hottie!

A-Rod is seen gazing into the camera as if he knows he is the luckiest man in the world to have such a stunning girlfriend. He has his hand up to his chin and his eyes are telling us he knows what a snack JLo is. While Alex took the photo, it was Jennifer who posted it to her Instagram account with the caption “#beachbums and fans are going totally wild for it.

“YOU ARE BLESSED LAWD,” one fan told A-Rod in the comments. “Lucky MoFo, Love ya both,” another wrote to him. “Timeless! She’s gorgeous for sure,” another commented while one person pointed out that these two are couple and life goals personified, writing “Best couple, living the best life! Just get secretly married already.” Seriously, even the sunset on the beach behind them looks like something out of a dream. These two really are living the best life ever.

Jennifer and Alex have been posting pics from their Caribbean getaway over the past few days. On March 7 the “Dinero” singer shared a photo of the couple cuddled aboard a boat with the open sea in front of them with the caption “Down time.” A-Rod shared a selfie of the couple next to a pool with the beach beyond it, although Jen was dressed down in casual grey sweats, writing “Enjoying a little R&R with my ❤️.” Seriously, can this perfect couple just get married already?