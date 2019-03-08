International Women’s Day: Selena Gomez & More Stars Share Inspiring Messages To Celebrate

On International Women’s Day, the fiercest females in Hollywood are sharing empowering messages to celebrate, and we’ve already seen profound words from Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, & more.

Get ready to be inspired. On March 8, International Women’s Day, your favorite stars are paying tribute to the important holiday with social media messages. Pop star Selena Gomez, 26, was one of the first to do so, thanks to her incredible partnership with fashion house Coach. The singer teamed up with the well-known brand to curate a series of poems focusing on love, strength and hope, and she shared a video to announce to project. “Hey guys, to help celebrate International Women’s Day and all of the incredible women out there, I’ve teamed up with Coach and some amazing young poets to help spread positivity and love. We really hope that you enjoy their words and happy International Women’s Day!” Selena said in her Instagram video.

Miley Cyrus, 26, paid tribute to all of her favorite bad to the bone rockstars. “In honor of International Women’s Day here’s some of my favorite bad ass bitches!” Miley wrote, before sharing a slideshow of Joan Jett, Jane Fonda, Cyndi Lauper, Beyonce, and more! She also shared a throwback video from Variety’s Power of Women Awards where she delivered a powerful speech. “Puttin this pussy power to good use!” Miley captioned the clip.

Emma Watson, 28, shared a powerful message of her own. Her words came with a gorgeous photo of her holding a flower in one hand whole throwing her other hand up to the sky. “Whether you’re 🥁marching, 💃🏻dancing, 🌹rising, ✊🏻resisting, 💥protesting, 🚫striking, ❤️uniting or 🎈celebrating, wishing you all a wonderful #internationalwomensday! 🥰 #IWD2019#joyfulwarriors” the actress said on Instagram.

Of course, you don’t have to be female to celebrate the holiday! We loved seeing the meaningful message that David Beckham shared in honor of the day. “Today we celebrate International Women’s Day .. I’m so blessed to have these amazing women in my life, they inspire me every single day .. Happy International Women’s Day to all the inspirational women around the ,” the athlete wrote.