‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Chandra Wilson Wants Katherine Heigl, Kate Walsh & More To ‘Show Their Faces Again’

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ could soon be staging a major reunion, as Chandra Wilson says every character who’s left the show ‘needs to show their faces again’ before the series ends.

Over the past 15 seasons, many major characters have come and gone on Grey’s Anatomy, and some have even left a lasting impression on diehard fans of the series. In fact, over the past few years, there have been numerous online campaigns to bring back some fan-favorites like Katherine Heigl, and now, series star Chandra Wilson is sharing similar feelings. While at the 20th Annual Women’s Image Awards in Beverly Hills on Feb. 22, Chandra told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that “everybody alive and dead at some point needs to show their faces again!” So not only does she want to see living characters like Izzie (Katherine Heigl), Addison (Kate Walsh), and Callie (Sara Ramirez) make a return, but she’d also like to see the dead ones — George (T.R. Knight), Derek (Patrick Dempsey), Lexie (Chyler Leigh) and more — come back in some form or another before the series ends. “Especially the ones that are alive because they’re the easiest ones to bring back,” she said.

At this time, there’s no end date for the series in sight, so the writers still have a lot of time to work old characters into the current storyline, but there’s also no guarantee that something like that will ever happen. Chandra explained, “I keep trying to predict what our writers are going to write and I’m usually wrong, so we’re just going to have to wait and see.” As far as when the series might actually wrap up, she said, “It seems like at some point there has to be an end, but I don’t know when that is. There’s no end in sight.”

Fortunately for viewers of the series, Chandra’s sticking around until the very end! When we asked her how long she’d like to stay on the show, she said, “I feel like at this point I’m determined to be there ’til the very, very, very end!”

Titular star Ellen Pompeo is signed on through a potential Season 16, but ABC has not yet renewed the series for the 2019-2020 season.

New episodes of Grey’s Anatomy air Thursdays at 8pm on ABC!