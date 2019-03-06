Kylie Jenner Will Want Travis Scott To Sign The Biggest Prenup Ever Now She’s A Billionaire

Kylie Jenner is a billionaire and won’t say ‘I do’ unless Travis Scott signs on the dotted line. We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that amidst his cheating allegations, Kylie will want a prenup before she even considers marriage.

It seems Kylie Jenner, 21, is taking a line out of Kanye West’s book, because just like her brother-in-law’s song “Gold Digger,” she’s hollerin’ “We want prenup. We want prenup.” The Keeping Up with the Kardashian star became the youngest “self-made” billionaire amid reports that her baby daddy, Travis Scott, 26, two-timed her, and as a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com, she’s not going to risk her empire over love. “Kylie is apprehensive of getting engaged or married to Travis,” a Kylie insider says. “But, now that she is a billionaire, she would want him to sign the biggest prenup ever to protect all her assets.”

Though, don’t expect these two to walk down the aisle anytime soon, especially with the latest round of cheating allegations. After Travis pulled out of a planned show at Buffalo, TMZ reported that Kylie “found evidence” of his infidelity (he denied this report, saying that he canceled the concert over illness.) While Kylie isn’t going to make a “rash decision” over these allegations, the insider tells HollywoodLife.com that she’s “having doubts” about whether or not they’re going to get hitched. “Kylie is having doubts as to whether or not she will marry Travis. “She loves him and wants to trust him completely, but she just is not entirely sure. She thinks she will feel better about things when his tour is over and they can spend every day together again as a family.”

“Until then, she worries about what he is up to on the road and doesn’t know if getting engaged right now is the right thing to do,” the insider added. Since the report, Kylie has asked some “reliable tour workers” to keep an eye on Travis as he continues his Astroworld: Wish You Were Here North American tour. Travis, while “furious” with the initial reports, has been on his best public behavior. He gave a shoutout to his “wifey” at the end of his show in Madison Square Garden, and celebrated Kylie’s billionaire status by calling her his “QUEEN.”

Though, Kylie’s new billionaire status might actually prevent her from tying the knot with Travis. Kylie, the source tells HollywoodLife.com, doesn’t want her wealth to become a priority. If protecting her fortune is “on her mind over love, then she would refrain from making things between her and Travis even more official.”