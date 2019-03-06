Dairy Queen Offering Buy 1, Get 1 For 99 Cents Blizzard Deal: How & When To Score The Discount

Who’s ready for a sweet treat? Dairy Queen is hosting a special deal on their popular Blizzards and you’re going to want to grab a friend and get one stat!

What a steal! Dairy Queen lovers will be happy to know that the ice cream joint is hosting one very special deal in honor of St. Patrick’s Day. Locations across the country are offering a buy one get one for 99 cents deal on their most popular dessert offering — their famed blizzards. Fans of the frozen treat can cop one for just 99 cents if they bring a friend who buys one too. So, as DQ said online: grab a BFF, BF, SO, or BAE ASAP.

You’ll have to act fast to get your discounted frozen treat. The offer only stands until March 17. The BOGO offering is now live at locations throughout the country, so run — don’t walk. Oh, and don’t worry, the offer comes with absolutely any size or flavor. The sky’s the limit for all you ice cream lovers.

It looks like DQ is really taking this St Patrick’s Day thing seriously, because they’ve even selected a green treat to be their “Blizzard of the month.” The Mint Oreo Blizzard is getting the spotlight this March, but all of their classic treats are still on the menu. Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Salted Caramel, Turtle Pecan, you name it — all of their iconic flavors are part of the epic two for one deal.

It’s never too cold for ice cream, right? This deal from DQ really is twice as nice and you won’t want to miss the opportunity for a discounted treat. You can find out where your closest DQ is here.