‘Temptation Island’ Sneak Peek: Nicole Reveals She Doesn’t ‘Feel The Love’ With Karl Anymore

The ‘Temptation Island’ experience has given Nicole the opportunity to reflect on her relationship with Karl. She admits in our EXCLUSIVE preview that she feels weird calling Karl her boyfriend right now.

“Time apart from my boyfriend has really allowed me to discover more about myself and really reflect on my actions and my relationship and kind of the goals that I want in life individually,” Nicole Tutewohl reveals in our EXCLUSIVE preview of the March 5 episode of Temptation Island, which is titled “The Beginning of the End.” The more time Nicole and Karl Collins have spent apart on this Temptation Island journey, the more doubts she’s started to have.

Nicole confides in Shari Ligons about the state of her relationship with Karl at this point. “It’s weird for me to even say the word boyfriend right now. I just don’t feel it, which is not good. I just don’t really feel the love,” Nicole admits.

While Nicole is contemplating her future with Karl, Karl is getting naked with another woman. In another promo for the March 5 episode, Karl and Brittney Rose get naked in the hot tub together. “I’ve tried so hard to remain faithful in this position,” Karl says. Brittney really wants to get physical with Karl and take things to the next level, but he always stops things before they go too far. There are only a few episodes left until the March 19 season finale, which is when we’ll learn the fate of the four couples who came to Hawaii at a crossroads in their relationship.

Temptation Island has already been renewed for season two so the drama will continue on! Host Mark L. Walberg will be returning for the 12-episode second season, which will also include a reunion special. The show currently airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on USA.