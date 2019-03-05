‘Good Trouble’s Beau Mirchoff: Jamie Is ‘Going To Play Hard For Callie’

The ‘Good Trouble’ love triangle is heating up! Beau Mirchoff spoke with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about what’s ahead for Jamie and Callie’s relationship. He revealed Gael’s got some serious competition with Jamie!

Callie and Jamie have had a connection ever since they first crossed paths in the final season of The Fosters. Jamie continues to pop up on Good Trouble, and his chemistry with Callie is hotter than ever. That bathroom makeout scene was pretty steamy. HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with Beau Mirchoff at the Los Angeles premiere of his new show Now Apocalypse and got some Good Trouble scoop. The love triangle drama is just heating up! “I know Jamie is going to play hard for Callie, as is Gael, and that will continue to progress through the season,” Beau teased to HollywoodLife. “I mean, I am coming back for season two, so I am still in the picture!”

Things are complicated when it comes to Callie’s love life, to say the least. Beau admitted that he thinks Jamie is someone who could be really good for Callie. “At this point, I do think Jamie is the right guy,” Beau said. “He has his stuff together, he’s smart, and cares about her. Gael is a little more free-spirited, which isn’t a bad thing, but he is also a little aloof. He is a little less certain about what he wants. I think Jamie if Callie sat him down and asked him what he wanted in his life, I think he would have a concrete answer!”

Whether your Team Jamie or Team Gael, this rest of Good Trouble’s first season is going to be good. The critically-acclaimed spinoff series has already been renewed for a second season, which is already in the works. Good Trouble currently airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on Freeform.