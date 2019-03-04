Sonic The Hedgehog: Furious Fans Take To Twitter To Complain About Their Hero’s New Design – ‘Looks Like A Bootleg’

Fans were already unhappy when Sonic the Hedgehog’s silhouette for the live action movie was revealed in Dec. 2018. Now they’re really freaking out after seeing new leaked images, fearing that this is the final product!

Entertainment advertising agency Hamagami/Carroll Inc. uploaded images of a never-before-seen Sonic The Hedgehog, and fans are not liking the makeover. The agency took down the photos after they went viral on March 4, and it’s unclear if the new design will be used in Paramount Pictures’ live action movie of the famous video game character, set to premiere in Nov. 8. The movie studio had only teased a dark silhouette of the “Blue Streak” after revealing the movie poster in Dec. 2018. Regardless, fans had multiple issues with Hamagami/Carroll Inc.’s very realistic version of Sonic, even if he was described as a pretty likeable dude — “irreverent & sarcastic.” SEE THE NEW DESIGN HERE.

“Depicting Sonic the Hedgehog with two distinct eyes instead of one GIANT eye with two pupils is viscerally offensive i have spent 20 years adjusting to this subtle body horror you can’t just yank it back,” one fan tweeted. Other fans didn’t appreciate that 2019 Sonic pays attention to brand names, as there were Nike swooshes on his shoes. “I’m trying not to go off about every aspect of Sonic’s design but Sonic’s weird white-banded shoes are iconic and they’ve literally done designer shoe tie-ins modeled after them, and they made them look plain and boring instead,” another fan tweeted.

But fans especially felt their childhoods were insulted after seeing Sonic without his signature gloves. “Sonic’s hands are white fur instead of white gloves. Why,” a third fan tweeted, echoing the thoughts of many others. And then there were others who just took issue with every part of Sonic’s alleged glow up, as you can see in the memes below. Fans even lamented over why Sonic couldn’t have been treated to a Detective Pikachu makeover, a live action transformation that the majority seemed to approve of. “Look at detective pikachu…it turned a pokémon i dont even like to a cute creature and alot more pokemon look really good and some creepy like they should…sonic just…doesnt look like sonic why is everything fur.” Ryan Reynolds, you can breathe a sigh of relief.

Whether or not this Sonic will appear on the big screen, the executive producer of the film (and Deadpool director!) Tim Miller confirmed that yes, the shoes and eyes will be different — and not even SEGA was thrilled about that last change, apparently. “We looked at every different variation of what shoes he’s worn and we’re trying to pay homage to that and also make it current and present day in what we think a Sonic of today would wear,” Tim told IGN of Sonic’s new footwear.

In regards to Sonic’s new eyeballs, the executive producer added, “I don’t think SEGA was entirely happy with the eye decision, but these sorts of things you go, ‘It’s going to look weird if we don’t do this.’ But everything is a discussion, and that’s kind of the goal, which is to only change what’s necessary and stay true to the rest of it,” said Miller. “He’s not going to feel like a Pixar character would because I don’t think that’s the right aesthetic to make it feel like part of our world.”