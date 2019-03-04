‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Co-Stars Mourn Luke Perry’s Death After Massive Stroke: Ian Ziering & More

Luke Perry’s former ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ co-stars have been paying their respects to the late actor following his death at the age of 52.

Following Luke Perry‘s tragic passing on Mar. 4 at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Burbank, California, so many of Luke’s former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-stars are mourning the loss of the actor who iconically played heartthrob Dylan McKay on the series. Ian Ziering, who portrayed Steve Zanders, tweeted, “Dearest Luke, I will forever bask in the loving memories we’ve shared over the last thirty years. May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here, for those you leave behind.”

Taking to Instagram, Christine Elisa McCarthy, who played the character Emily Valentine on the show, wrote, “With the heaviest of hearts, I am devastated to tell you we lost Luke. I am still in shock and I have no words beyond saying he was a truly kind gentleman. He will be mourned and missed by everyone who knew him and the millions who love him. RIP, dearie Luke. Your time here was far too short.”

Ashley Tisdale, who made a guest appearance on the show in 2000 as the character Nicole Loomis, wrote on Instagram, “My heart hurts 💔 One of my first jobs was a guest appearance on 90210. My scenes were with Luke. I had a crush on him for so long and getting to work with him was a dream come true. I just remember him being a super humble and really nice guy.”

After his death, Luke’s rep sent out the following statement about his passing: “Actor Luke Perry, 52, passed away today after suffering a massive stroke. He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiance Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends. The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.”

The news of Luke’s death comes days after the actor suffered a stroke on Feb. 27. While doctors sedated Luke on the chance that it would give his brain a “fighting chance,” the stroke proved to be too much to recover from. Luke also portrayed Archie Andrews’ father Fred on the hit CW series Riverdale. When Beverly Hills, 90210 went off the air in 2000, Luke went on to play Revered Jeremiah on HBO’s Oz, and appeared on shows like Jeremiah, Windfall and John From Cincinnati.