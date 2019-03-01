Why Luke Perry Has Been Sedated & How He’ll Be Treated After Massive Stroke – 2 Heart Doctors Explain

Luke Perry, 52, has suffered a stroke and is now in hospital. Although it’s unusual to have one at his age, two experts explain why it can happen and what signs to look out for.

Riverdale star Luke Perry is currently in hospital in L.A. after suffering a massive stroke at his Sherman Oaks home on the morning of Feb. 27. Luke’s prognosis is still unknown, but according to his rep he’s being sedated as part of his treatment for the stroke. HollywoodLife spoke to two California-based cardiologists – Dr. Steven Tabak, from Cedars Sinai in Los Angeles and Dr. Reed Wilson from Beverly Hills – to find out more about the treatment for strokes, what causes them and how to know if it’s happening to you.

What is a stroke?

“A stroke is a term that refers to an acute insult to the brain,” Dr. Steven Tabak says. “It typically occurs when a clot occludes [obstructs] one of the major arteries in the brain and as a result of that the brain tissue that was dependent on the blood supply, and was dependent on the oxygenated blood from the heart reaching the brain, is cut off from that blood supply and that causes damage to the nerves in the brain.”

Why would you sedate someone who has had a stroke?

“It’s been shown in studies that in situations where there’s been injury to the brain, inducing a coma can improve the chances of survival and decrease the residual neurologic problems,” Dr. Tabak says, referring to initial reports that Luke had been put into a coma. “A coma would be medically induced either with barbiturates or using hypothermia, by dropping the body temperate, and that typically would be done with a large stroke. Sedation is a lighter procedure, usually done to prevent the patient from having seizures or from moving. The current treatment is often administering a medicine called TPA [tissue plasminogen activator], one of the so called clot-busting drugs, that can help to dissolve the clot and restore blood flow to the brain in an effort to minimize the long term damage that’s done to the brain.”

How old are most stroke patients?

“Most patients with strokes are over 65,” Dr. Tabak says. “And those patients that are older and have a stroke typically have it related to the multiple risk factors we know about for cardiovascular disease. Risk factors such as cigarette smoking, hypertension, high cholesterol, diabetes and obesity being the major risk factors for stroke.”

What are the risk factors for younger patients?

“Younger patients can still have strokes related to those risk factors, uncontrolled high blood pressure and smoking in particular,” says Dr. Tabak. “We start to look for other things as well. For example, could there have been an irregularity in the heart rhythm, which can cause clots to form in the heart? Those can place you at risk for a stroke too, so that’s one thing we would look for. Unrecognized heart problems, aneurysms, weakening of the blood vessels in the head. All of these things are potential things to look for in a younger patient. And lastly, the other thing we often look at in younger patients that have strokes are drug related problems such as cocaine or amphetamines, which can place one at risk for a stroke.”

What are the warning signs of a stroke?

Dr. Reed Wilson breaks down the most common warning signs telling HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “The most common symptoms of a stroke are loss of speech, facial droop and weakness on one side of the body. If you have this, get to a hospital.” Neither Dr. Wilson nor Dr. Tabak have treated Luke Perry.