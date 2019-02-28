Tiny Reveals The Song She Puts On To ‘Set The Mood In The Bedroom’ With T.I. In New Video

Is it hot in here?! Tiny Harris’ latest Instagram post doubles as a confessional on what goes down in the bedroom between her & T.I.!

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 43, is always completely candid with her fans, and her new Instagram post was honest as ever. The wife of rapper T.I., 38, shared a new video with her 5 million followers on Feb. 28, and it gave fans a front row seat to their late night lovin’! Tiny’s bedroom playlist includes Ménage à Trois: Sextape Vol. 1, 2, 3 by The Dream, according to the clip. “Thank me later for turning u on to some good 💩 to ride to & a it’s sets the mood in the bedroom!! @thekingdreamMénage a Trois: Sextape Vol 1,2 & 3 u can tell from the name it’s some sexy 💩! 👑😏” tiny captioned her video. In the clip, she’s seen singing along to a song from the risqué album, flipping her hair and batting her mile-long lashes the whole way through!

Fans of the couple loved the steamy new detail. “Thanks for the heads up @majorgirl!” one appreciative fan said below the post. “The song is beautiful Tiny♥️💯🔥🔥🔥” another wrote, loving the track. “That album have a few dope joints on their, this for sure is one of them🙌🏾” a third fan agreed! Some fans simply could not get over how good Tiny looked in the new clip. “Oooooohhh bae looking so beautiful. Glad you’re in good spirits Queen” one comment read.

This is hardly the first post that had fans gushing over Tiny this week. When they caught wind of her adorable photo with daughter Heiress on Feb. 24, it’s was almost too much cuteness to handle. In the sweet pic, the mother-daughter duo wore matching Adidas looks from head-to-toe. They rocked zebra-printed black and white tracksuits with three stripes, respectively. Tiny and Heiress also sported black Adidas sneakers with white stripes and matching jeweled sunglasses by CaliGirl Eyewear. Little Heiress is one stylish toddler! “At the crib flexin for the gram with my #Lucky7”, Tiny captioned the sweet snapshot!

Fans are right, Tiny is looking beautiful as ever in her new video! Watch her get down to The Dream’s sexy new album in the clip above!