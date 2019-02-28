Hot mama! Ciara is flaunting her incredible body in the sexiest of swimsuits while in Brazil. We’ve got the pic where she’s rocking a racy cutout and showing off her insane abs.

Holy moly! Ciara has her hottest body ever and knows it. The singer decided to do an impromptu swimwear photo shoot on the balcony of her hotel in Rio de Janeiro and she was feeling the heat and sexiness of the Brazilian oceanside city. The mother of two can be seen flaunting plenty of side boob in one shot at the Hotel Emiliano, as her one-piece features two strips of floral fabric starting at her waistline and going up over her breasts to wrap around the back of her neck. That left her rock-hard abs on display with just a small belt of fabric going around her waist.

The bottom part of Cici’s one piece shows off her perky booty as well as her insanely toned legs The swimsuit’s top featured long mesh sleeves, to add a pop of style to the look. Ciara has definitely been hitting the gym to achieve a body this rock hard. It probably helps that she’s married to Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, and his entire career is based around physical fitness. Just imagine what kind of workout buddy her ripped 30-year-old husband would make!

Ciara ‘s friend could be seen taking the pictures during the photo shoot from a smart phone on the balcony. It’s crazy the quality of pictures that result, as the 33-year-old later posted the photos to her Instagram account and they look like they could have been done with a full lighting and glam squad present. But no, it was just Cici, her friend, a smart phone and that’s all they needed for the steamy swimsuit shoot.

Ciara and Russell are in Rio just in time for Carnival, and with her killer body she could easily fit into the costumes that the sexy Samba dancers take to the streets in. After posting her swimsuit pics to her Instagram, fans absolutely melted. “My Dear Lord Your A Superior Goddess My Beautiful Friend,” one man commented while another wrote “Danmmmm she make me crazy.” One person noted how after two children — four-year-old son Future Jr. with ex Future and one-year-old daughter Sienna with Russell — she just jeeps getting hotter. “Is like the more babies the finer you’re getting 😩,” the fan wrote while another told Cici “Physique on Point.” No arguments there!