Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen: Why They’ll ‘Always’ Support Robert Kraft Amidst Prostitution Scandal

Despite Patriots owner Robert Kraft getting caught up in a prostitution sting, quarterback Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bundchen have his back after a deep conversation with the billionaire.

NFL fans got quite a shock when billionaire New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was named in a south/central Florida prostitution sting involving an Asian massage parlors. His star quarterback Tom Brady is such a family man with wife Gisele Bundchen and their kids, so naturally the couple was let down that the 77-year-old has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution. “Tom was initially disappointed hearing the news about Bob but there is so much history between the two that he wanted to get to the bottom of it all and hear his story and have a private discussion with Bob about it. They had that and Tom and Gisele will never talk about that conversations details to anyone else but themselves,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Tom loves him like a father. Tom and Gisele have so much respect for Bob and that will not waver and they will fully have his back. Tom knows that he will be asked about it all and will have to answer some things about it at some point, but he is keeping most things close to his vest and making sure Mr. Kraft is always in his thoughts. Tom just wants to protect a man who has been so good to him for close to 20 plus years,” our insider adds.

Tom has helped bring a whopping six Super Bowl titles to the Patriots and is about as close to his team’s owner as any player in the NFL. The 41-year-old superstar, his 38-year-old wife and Bob even flew back from L.A.’s Oscars weekend on the same private jet, returning to Boston on Feb. 25. Tom and Bob were photographed hugging it out as they got in their own vehicles after deplaning. The billionaire is among up to 200 individuals caught up in a months long investigation into sex trafficking by south/central Florida law enforcement officials. They targeted massage parlors that were suspected hubs of prostitution.

The NFL is holding off on handing down any punishment towards Bob until more facts come out. In a Feb. 25 statement the league wrote ““Our Personal Conduct Policy applies equally to everyone in the NFL. We will handle this allegation in the same way we would handle any issue under the Policy. We are seeking a full understanding of the facts, while ensuring that we do not interfere with an ongoing law enforcement investigation. We will take appropriate action as warranted based on the facts.”

Bob allegedly visited the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, FL on at least two occasions and is accused of soliciting prostitution. “We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further,” a rep for Bob said in a Feb. 22 statement. On Feb. 25, Bob was officially charged with two misdemeanor counts of first-degree solicitation, the Palm Beach State Attorney Dave Aronberg announced. An arrest warrant will be issued, but it will be a low-level one and Bob won’t have to appear in court, as his attorneys can enter any pleas.