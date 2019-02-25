Nikki Bella ‘Trying’ To Plan A Second Date With Peter Kraus: She Thinks He’s ‘Really Charming’

Nikki Bella revealed to HL in an EXCLUSIVE interview that she’s ‘super open’ to the possibility of going out on a second date with former ‘Bachelorette’ contestant Peter Kraus!

While Nikki Bella and Peter Kraus seemed to hit it off during their romantic gondola ride on the Feb. 24 episode of Total Bellas, the two have yet to go on a second date, but not for lack of trying. Nikki told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview that they’ve been planning to go out again for months now. “Peter and I, we’ve been trying to have a second date,” Nikki told us. “It’s been I swear for four months, and it hasn’t worked out. We want to have a second date with no cameras around. He was such a great guy on the date — super handsome, really charming, but I think it would be fun to experience a second date with no cameras and I think it if hasn’t worked out now, that it might never work out for that second date, so who knows.” Nikki also went on to tell us that she’s “super open” to the possibility of going out again.

Meanwhile, Nikki also told us that she’s not ruling out a reunion with her ex John Cena. “I’m looking for someone I can just spend every night with, whether that could potentially be John again in the future or someone new,” Nikki revealed. “That’s the one thing I want most. Every day when I’m working and I go home again at night, I know that me and my partner or future husband, we’re going to be together and we’re going to grow old together and nest and spend as many days together as possible. Just spending every day with someone. Of course, personality and connection, but I want to nest. I want to nest with someone.”

On top of that, Nikki’s would definitely not be surprised if the former couple eventually got back together. “Friends and family would not be surprised if Nikki Bella and John Cena really did get back together,” a source close to Nikki told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Nikki is still so in love with John, and it’s clear the two really do miss one another. They’ve been talking more and more lately and Nikki still gets so giddy and lights up with talking about John.”