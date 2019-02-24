Melissa McCarthy Forgoes A Traditional Gown To Rock Cape Jumpsuit On The Oscars Red Carpet

Melissa McCarthy looks amazing at the Oscars! The actress decided not to wear a dress, instead opting for a cool black and white jumpsuit – with a cape!

Melissa McCarthy has arrived at the Oscars! The actress, 48, stepped onto the red carpet at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theater on Sunday, Feb. 24 looking absolutely gorgeous in a black and white jumpsuit. It was certainly a bold choice – most women wear gowns on Hollywood’s biggest night, so we’re big fans of McCarthy’s rule-bending ensemble. But this wasn’t an ordinary jumpsuit; it also had a cape!

McCarthy topped off her look with statement rings and a silver necklace. Her makeup look placed emphasis on her eyes with big, dark lashes, while her cheeks and lips were both soft rosy hues. Her hair was a bit teased on top, adding drama to her classic updo.

McCarthy had a very good reason for attending the 91st Academy Awards – she received her second ever nomination for an Oscar this year! The Ghostbusters star earned a nod for Best Actress for her leading role in the biographical film, Can You Ever Forgive Me?, based on Lee Israel’s life as a celebrity forger. (BTW, her first nomination came in 2012 when she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress thanks to her hilarious role in Bridesmaids.)

It’d be interesting if McCarthy wins the Oscar tonight because she just won a Razzie for worst actress this same weekend. She was awarded a dual-role Razzie for her performances in both The Happytime Murders and Life of the Party. Luckily, she also nabbed the Razzie Redeemer Award for her work on Can You Ever Forgive Me?, which acknowledged that she did a pretty amazing job in that film.

The Golden Raspberry Award Foundation has been handing out Razzies for the past 39 years, and McCarthy isn’t the only one who was nominated as the best and worst in the same timeframe. Other celebs who had Oscar nominations the same time as Razzie nominations include Jack Nicholson in 1993, Alec Baldwin in 2004, Sandra Bullock in 2010 and Eddie Redmayne in 2016, according to Page Six.

We can’t wait to see what the rest of the night has in store for McCarthy! In the meantime, head up to the gallery above to see even more arrivals on the Oscars red carpet!