Zendaya Is The Newest Face Of Lancome — See Her Gorgeous Red Jumpsuit At Announcement

Congratulations are in order for Zendaya! She just landed a massive beauty contract, and we couldn’t be happier for the talented and beautiful star! See her first campaign images below!

Zendaya, 22, is always stunning, but she was red hot on Feb. 21, as she was announced as the newest face of Lancôme! She wore a flirty and fun red jumpsuit with a ruffled one shoulder neckline. It was gorgeous! Zendaya is the new global ambassadress for the brand, and said in a release: “It’s a huge honor to be able to represent a brand like Lancôme and join such an incredible line-up of iconic women.“

Zendaya was joined by fellow Lancôme ambassadresses, Lupita Nyong’o and Taylor Hill at the event, which was held at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles in Beverly Hills, Calif. She joins other ambassadresses Julia Roberts, Kate Winslet, Isabella Rossellini, Penelope Cruz, and Lily Collins. What an incredible group of women! All of these ladies are so beautiful inside and out! See Zendaya’s first campaign images below:

In one image, she’s rocking a dramatic smokey eye and glossy lip. In another, she has a very natural and neutral look — absolutely breathtaking! Of their partnership, Lancôme’s Global Brand President Françoise Lehmann said: “We look forward to a joyous future with Zendaya, whose charisma, influence in film, music and fashion is undoubted. Zendaya brings a youthful and a unique approach to beauty that perfectly complements Lancôme’s vision and creativity.” Congrats to both the brand and Zendaya on this exciting new chapter!