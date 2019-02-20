Terry Bradshaw: Why ‘The Masked Singer’ Is The ‘Hardest Thing’ He’s Ever Done — ‘It’s Stressful’

Terry Bradshaw was one of the first celebs to be unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer.’ He spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HL and revealed that the show was the ‘hardest thing’ he’s ‘ever’ done! Why? Terry explained it all!

NFL legend Terry Bradshaw, 70, was unmasked as the deer during the Jan. 16 episode of The Masked Singer. Each and every week, the masked celebrities perform for the panelists and the audience. They have to stay completely hidden underneath an over-the-top costume. Terry’s identity was kept secret until the big reveal.

HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with Terry about what it was like to be a part of the show, which has become one of the most popular new series of 2019. “Man, I gotta tell you… That was the hardest thing I have ever done because the outfit and the placing of the microphone and the nose that stuck out and sweating with the head thing,” Terry told HollywoodLife at CBS Television City. “When you were through with it you were glad that you did it, but it is stressful! Stressful but definitely fun!”

Other celebrities who have been unmasked include Antonio Brown, Ricki Lake, Tori Spelling, La Toya Jackson, and Margaret Cho. The Masked Singer is down to the final 5 masked celebrities, and the Feb. 20 will unmask 2 celebrities for the first time. The monster, rabbit, lion, bee, and peacock have yet to be revealed, but we’ve got some ideas about who they could be. The semi-finals are going to be INTENSE! This is all leading up to the season one finale, which is set to air Feb. 27. All of the celebrity identities will be revealed by the end of the season. The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on FOX. The show has already been renewed for season 2, so more masked stars are on the way!