Brit Awards Red Carpet Photos — Dua Lipa & More Stunning Celeb Arrivals

Who’s ready for some fierce fashion? The BRIT Awards red carpet was jam-packed with sexy and funky looks worn by the hottest British pop stars, and we can’t decide who looked better. See Dua Lipa and more!

Looking good, Brits! The red carpet at the 2019 BRIT Awards on February 20 was a who’s who in British pop music, and the stars came to slay. Dua Lipa looked like straight royalty. She struck a fierce pose on the red carpet in a gorgeous ballgown with a sexy twist. The skirt was made from voluminous, fuchsia silk, and was connected to a barely-there bodice.The lingerie-inspired top was made of sheer, black lace and connected across her chest with a bra-ish clasp. There was no wearing a bra under this number, though.

Just look at Hugh Jackman! What a handsome devil. Hugh, who is opening up the BRITs with a dynamite performance of the title song from The Greatest Showman, looked sharp in a classic black suit with a white pocket square. We were pretty sure Sam Smith “promised” us all that he’d look stellar on the BRITs red carpet, and he totally did! We’re swooning over his pale aquamarine suit. He didn’t go with full pastels, though, giving the getup some needed edge with black boots and a black shirt.

Reality star Montana Brown is in the running for wildest look of the night. She stunned in a completely see-through, nude dress. Not just nude colored, you see. Like, totally nude. All she wore underneath were a nude bra and thong! Judging from last years, red carpet, we’re going to see more and more awesome (and crazy) fashion as the night goes on.

For more pics of stars looking fabulous on the BRIT Awards red carpet, like Matthew Morrison, Steve Aoki, and more, scroll through our gallery above! We’re loving everything we see tonight.