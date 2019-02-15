Tiny Gushes Over ‘Thoughtful Husband’ T.I. After He Gives Her Massive Ring For Valentine’s Day

T.I.’s gift to Tiny on Valentine’s Day was next level! See the beautiful roses and seriously gigantic diamond ring he bought for his bride to make her day extra special.

Sorry, fellas, but T.I. won Valentine’s Day. Tiny jumped on Instagram to tell her followers just how amazing her husband really is, showing off the massive diamond ring he gave her for the holiday. T.I. and Tiny were having an absolutely terrible day. His sister, Precious Harris, was hospitalized and is fighting for her life. Tiny revealed the tragic news on Instagram, asking her fans to pray for the “true fighter.” T.I. still managed to make the day special, though, and cheer both himself and his wife up with some magic.

In a video she shared to Instagram, the camera follows T.I. as he hides a diamond ring inside the already extravagant gift he gave Tiny earlier that day: a gigantic teddy bear made of roses. When Tiny walks back into the room, he tells her that the bear got messed up, and that she needed to poke one of the flowers back in. She’s truly stunned when she finds the diamond ring, and gasps! She hugs her husband as she tries to hold back tears. He did good!

Tiny captioned the video, “After a long hard day of shedding tears about our sister. My thoughtful husband still found away to make me shed more tears but of joy this time!! I was truly shocked & over joyed! I can’t thank him enough for going out of his way on such a sad day for him as well! I love you forever & then some @troubleman31 The worst & best Valentine’s Day Ever! Thank you for all prayers pls continue to keep our sister @preciousharris1913 lifted up in prayer!” So sweet!

She also flaunted that incredible rock. We can’t even comprehend how many carats it must be. You can see it by swiping on the Instagram post above!