Tiny Taking On Acting With Hot Recurring Role On New BET Series With ‘RHOA’s Marlo Hampton

Tiny can do it all! The Xscape singer turned reality star will be popping up on BET’s new series ‘Games People Play’ and she’s ‘hilarious’ on it, according to the show’s star, Jackie Long!

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris is proving that T.I.Harris isn’t the only actor in the family — she landed a role on a brand new BET series, and the plot sounds seriously juicy. The upcoming one hour drama Games People Play is a ‘sultry new thriller that takes viewers inside the high-stakes world of professional sports where everyone plays to win,’ according to BET. The characters in the series include an ambitious reporter, a millionaire basketball player, a desperate housewife, a scandalous groupie, and a murderous stalker.

Although Tiny’s role in Games People Play is still unannounced, a show insider confirmed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she WILL be on the show and that it will be more than a one time appearance. “She will be guest starring on the series with Marlo Hampton from Real Housewives Of Atlanta,” our source revealed. “They will recur in the series.” Tiny and Marlo together? We can not wait to see these two light up the screen!

Jackie Long, who stars in the upcoming thriller, shared a picture with Tiny and Marlo on set via Instagram, and gave the ladies major props. “Working with theses beautiful women today on Games People Play,” he wrote. “They are hilarious.”

Jackie co-starred with Kevin Hart, Nick Cannon and J.B. Smoove on BET’s Real Husbands Of Hollywood, so when it comes to comedy, it’s safe to say he knows what he’s talking about. Meanwhile, Tiny is new to the acting world, and only has a few guest starring roles to her name, according to her IMDB page.

Although Games People Play doesn’t have an official release date yet, it will be out sometime in 2019 — and we’ll definitely be watching!