‘This Is Us’ Star Melanie Liburd: Zoe Will Be There To ‘Support’ Kevin After Major Nicky Reveal

‘This Is Us’ is finally back after a few weeks off. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Melanie Liburd about what’s ahead after that Nicky shocker, the Beth-centered episode that will reveal so much about Zoe, and more!

Zoe and Kevin’s growing relationship has been one of the highlights of This Is Us season 3. They’ve had some obstacles thrown in their path, but it’s clear the love is real between them. Zoe opened up to Kevin in a previous episode and revealed that she was sexually abused by her father. The couple will continue to navigate the uncharted territories within their relationship as the season continues. “All relationships have challenges, and I just think our past can make us frightened to trust people,” Melanie Liburd told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at NBC’s midseason press junket in NYC. “She’s had a troubled childhood, and I think Zoe, in the past, shied away from getting too close to people because it’s a bit scary. But with him she really has opened up, and I think it’s all new to her, and it’s just a beautiful love story.”

This Is Us dropped a bombshell on fans earlier in the season by revealing that Nicky didn’t die in Vietnam. He’s very much alive. The discovery has shaken up Kevin, Kate, and Randall. Melanie admitted that Zoe will be there for Kevin as he processes this shocking information. “I think Zoe’s going to be there as much as she can to help support him,” Melanie said. “It’s a real emotional, huge thing that they’ve uncovered, and it’s going to be interesting to see how he deals with it… there’s even more questions and even more answers to get, so it’s really exciting.”

Fans will also learn more about Zoe and her cousin, Beth, in the show’s upcoming Beth-centered episode. The episode will also feature the legendary Phylicia Rashad, who will play Beth’s mother. Melanie gushed that it was such a great experience working alongside the iconic actress. “We’ve filmed the episode. and all I will say is that it was just incredible working with her,” Melanie told HollywoodLife. “She’s just fantastic, and we’re all really excited about this episode. I can’t wait because we see more about Zoe. We see them growing up together. There’s a little Zoe and a little Beth.” As for meeting Zoe’s parents, that could be on the horizon! “I can’t wait for that as well,” Melanie teased. “I’m sure that is coming.” This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.