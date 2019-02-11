‘Teen Mom’ Star Kayla Sessler Pregnant With Baby No. 2 — See Her Cute Announcement

Kayla Sessler is pregnant again! The ‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’ star made the big announcement on Instagram in the cutest way!

This is great news! Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant star Kayla Sessler just took to Instagram to announce that she’s pregnant with her second child. Showing off a pic of her 1-year-old son Izaiah wearing a shirt with the words “Only Child” crossed out and “Big Brother” underneath, Kayla also posted a pic of Izaiah holding ultrasounds. In addition to these two sweet pics, Kayla provided the caption: “August 2019 💛.” Meanwhile, Kayla told HollywoodLife previously in an EXCLUSIVE interview from last month that she “eventually” wanted more kids, but that she was “not in a rush.” However, she also admitted that her current boyfriend Luke Davis, the father of her second child, is “the one.” “I think the love that he has is not only for me but for Isaiah, I could definitely see a future with him,” she added. Check out the sweet message below.

Meanwhile, we previously reported how Kayla told us that her ex Stephan Alexander has been MIA in their son’s life. “He hasn’t seen Isaiah in over 2 months on his choice,” she admitted. “It does break my heart for Izaiah,” she went on to say. “But I’d rather Stephan be out of his life rather than in and out because I feel like that will just hurt my son even more.”

On top of that, Kayla revealed that she and Luke had moved in with each other. “We live together,” she told us. “Izaiah loves him. We don’t use the word dad for him. We just call him Luke, but since Stefan is not around, Luke has stepped up and buys Isaiah things and takes care of him and is doing the same things that Stefan should be doing.”

We’ll keep you posted on all of the latest news about Kayla’s pregnancy. In the meantime, check out all of the photos of the cast of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant in our gallery above.