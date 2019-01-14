‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’s Kayla Sessler Living With New BF After Split From Stephan

While Kayla Sessler claims Stefan hasn’t seen their son in two months, the reality star has a new boyfriend and told HL EXCLUSIVELY that she’s living with him. Here’s what we know!

Kayla Sessler, 20, and the father of her son Izaiah, 1, are not raising their child together — in fact, Stephan Alexander, 21, hasn’t seen his baby boy in two months — but the little one does have another father figure in his life. The Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant star, who opened up to Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY about her relationship with new boyfriend Luke Davis, admitted, “We live together. Izaiah loves him. We don’t use the word dad for him. We just call him Luke, but since Stefan is not around, Luke has stepped up and buys Isaiah things and takes care of him and is doing the same things that Stefan should be doing.”

The two have been together since August, but Kayla explained that they were seeing each other for a year first. “I just didn’t want to rush into a relationship so we took things pretty slow,” she said. And while the pair seems to be going strong, especially if their adorable Instagram pics are anything to go by, Kayla still worries about her son growing up without his biological father. “I think the hardest part is just worrying that your son is going to be disappointed when he’s older, like wonder where his dad is and how I’m going to explain the situation,” she said.

But when Kayla opened up to Luke about this in an episode of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant, her boyfriend sweetly said, “I know you had him before I even started talking to you, so the kid was never really a problem for me. Me and him are starting to get to know each other a little better. Growing up, my older sister got her own four kids so I got a little experience of my own changing diapers, watching, all that. This is nothing new.”

Luke seems very hands-on with Izaiah if Kayla’s social media posts are anything to go by. From dancing together to wearing matching Christmas PJs, they make an adorable pair. On the little one’s birthday, Luke even posted a pic of Izaiah and wrote, “Happy 1st Birthday to my young bull Zay love you kid.” Aw!