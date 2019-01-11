‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’s Kayla Sessler Claims Stephan Hasn’t Seen Their Son In 2 Months

Kayla Sessler told HL EXCLUSIVELY that her baby daddy Stephan Alexander has by ‘his choice’ not seen their son Isaiah ‘in over two months’! Read her interview here!

Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant star Kayla Sessler revealed that her ex Stephan Alexander has been MIA recently when it comes to spending time with their child Isaiah. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, Kayla opened up about how Stephan hasn’t visited their son for quite some time. “He hasn’t seen Isaiah in over 2 months on his choice,” she told us. “It does break my heart for Isaiah,” she went on to say. “But I’d rather Stephan be out of his life rather than in and out because I feel like that will just hurt my son even more.”

When it comes to co-parenting with Stephan, Kayla revealed that nothing at all has improved since the first season ended. “After the reunion we met with a counselor there and I thought that we came to a good agreement and then when we returned back home nothing changed at all,” she went on to dish. She also feels that his words “100 percent” don’t match up with his words.

Kayla also opened about the most difficult part of being a single mom. “I think the hardest part is just worrying that your son is going to be disappointed when he’s older, like wonder where his dad is and how I’m going to explain the situation,” she went on to say. “My mom’s really supportive emotionally. I know I can go talk to her if I’m upset about something,” she added. We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant. In the meantime, check out all of the photos from the show in our gallery above.