Mac Miller & Cazzie David ‘Leaned On Each Other’ After Ariana, Pete Splits

Mutual heartbreak caused Mac Miller and Cazzie David to develop a close bond following their exes Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s quickie engagement. We’ve got the details.

Nobody likes to see their exes move on so quickly. But for Cazzie David and Mac Miller it was incredibly painful to watch Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande get engaged after just a few weeks of dating. Especially since Mac and Ariana, 25, had only ended their two-year relationship right on the heels of her dating Pete, and it was pretty much the same timeline for Pete, 25, and Cazzie. As a result of being so blindsided, Cazzie and Mac ended up bonding over their heartbreak. “Cazzie and Mac never met, but started speaking because of Ariana and Pete’s relationship. [They] leaned on each other,” a source tells Us Weekly. Pete and Ariana eventually ended their whirlwind romance in Oct. of 2018.

Sadly Mac passed away at age 26 from an accidental drug overdose on Sept. 7, 2018, just four months after his May split from Ariana. Even though he is gone, Cazzie has kept in touch with his family and his mom Karen Meyers has become like a second mother to the 25-year-old actress/writer, the magazine claims. “Cazzie and Mac’s mom have become extremely close and talk almost every day,” the insider tells the publication. “Mac’s mom loves her.”

Mac’s parents attended the 2019 Grammy Awards on Feb. 10 where their son was posthumously up for Best Rap Album for his 2018 release Swimming. Cazzie and Karen hung out prior to the ceremony, as the daughter of Curb Your Enthusiasm’s Larry David posted several photos of the pair together to her IG stories with hearts around them. Mac ended up losing in the category to Cardi B‘s debut LP Invasion of Privacy and while his folks were surely disappointed, his ex Ariana was pissed!

The “7 Rings” singer took to Twitter and wrote ” F**k,” Bulls**t. Literal bulls**t,” as Cardi’s name was announced instead of Mac’s. Then she wrote “Trash” before deleting all of the posts. She later replied to a fan saying that she wasn’t calling Cardi “trash,” instead that it had “Nothing to do w her. Good for her. i promise. i’m sorry.” Sadly others haven’t been so kind to Cardi about her Grammy victory, with haters piling on so hard that the 26-year-old has deleted her Instagram account.