Cardi B Reveals How She Likes To Give Oral Sex After Fan Questions The Bruises On Her Knees

Cardi B has just revealed how she likes to keep to husband Offset a happy man sexually after a fan questioned why her knees were so bruised. We’ve got her epic TMI response.

Cardi B has always proven that there’s no such things as too much information when it comes to just about anything, including her sex life. On Feb. 11 following her epic 2019 Grammy win for Best Rap Album, she shared a photo of her badly bruised knees, which had come from exhaustive rehearsals for her performance of “Money” during the Feb. 10 live ceremony. “I want to thank @tanishascott for helping me with my performance. We rehearsed for two weeks straight from 11am to 12am for the Grammy performance” she captioned the pic. But a fan claimed she got the massive knee bruises from giving oral sex.

“U ain’t gotta lie you was on yo knees sucking d**k,” one user wrote in the comments. Rather than take him to task for not giving her credit for the hard work that went in to her brilliant performance, Cardi simply explained “I suck d**k on the bed not the floor so nooo.” As Cardi herself would say “Okuuuur!” Well, at least we know one of the methods she uses to keep husband Offset, 27, happy in the bedroom.

Unfortunately Cardi, 26, wasn’t able to fully bathe in the joy of her incredible Grammy win, as so many haters flooded the comments of her IG posts saying she didn’t deserve to take home the trophy in the highly competitive category for her debut album. She ultimately was so upset that she posted a video clapping back at all the people who were giving her hell over the win and then ultimately peaced-out by deleting her entire IG account altogether.

“You know what, it’s not my style for people to put other people down to uplift somebody else. That’s not my style and that’s not what I’m with and I don’t support that, however I’ve been taking a lot of s**t today,” she began her expletive filled rant. “I’m seeing a lot of bulls**t today and I saw a lot of s**t last night and I’m sick of this s**t. I work hard for my mother f**king album.” She then mentioned how difficult it was recording Invasion of Privacy while pregnant with daughter Kulture, 7 months. “”I f**king worked my a** off, locked myself in the studio for three months my n***a and then went to sleep in my own bed sometimes for four days straight—pregnant! Some songs couldn’t even get on the f**king album because my nose was so f**king stuffy from my pregnancy.”

Cardi concluded “While everybody was harassing me like, you not gonna do it, we know you pregnant, your career’s over—that s**t’s dwelling in my f**king mind while I’m workin!” Her win was very much deserved and it’s terrible that haters can’t let her savor the moment.