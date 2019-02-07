Romeo Vs TI: Rappers Post Competing Hunky, Shirtless Gym Selfies On Insta — Who Did It Better?

Abs for days! Both Romeo & T.I. posted sexy, shirtless selfies on Feb. 7, & looked hunkier than ever! See their pics here and decide for yourself: Who did it better?

Romeo, 29, and T.I., 38, are making us break a sweat without lifting even a finger, thanks to their sexy new Instagram selfies. Both rapper posed for a snapshots sans shirt on Feb. 7, and well, they’ve clearly been hitting the gym! TIP posted his first, and showed off his rock hard abs in a new post. His picture, which appears to be taken at home, shows him standing next to a black gym bag in his bedroom. However, it doesn’t seem like the rapper it about to hit the gym. The bag was actually filled with money! “Back at it….” he wrote below the photo.

On the other hand, it looks like Romeo’s photo was actually taken at the gym. The rapper ripped off his shirt for the steamy snap, in which he stood tall, proudly showing off his fit bod. The Hollywood hunk included an important message with his post as well! Apparently, his workout regime is all due to a forthcoming film role. “1am gym flow: Preparing for this role has pushed me to another level both physically and mentally (already) ha. Only twelve days into training and production doesn’t start until 70 more days, so we got a lot of more building to do!” he wrote, in one part of his caption.

It’s hard to tell who wins the sexiest shirtless selfie contest here, because fans are losing their minds over both rapper’s pics. “Just fine as hell,” one wrote below Romeo’s steamy pic. “Fine as fine wine Damn you handsome as Hell😍” another fan said. The comments came rolling in below T.I.’s photo as well. “LORDDDDDD🔥🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍” one emoji-filled response read. “He so fine 😩” another fan raved.

