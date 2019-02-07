G-Eazy, 29, Confirms Romance With Sexy VS Model, 20, As Halsey & Yungblud Heat Up

G-Eazy made his romance with Victoria’s Secret model Yasmin Wijnaldum known with an adorable post on his Instagram story.

G-Eazy has a new “bae!” The rapper, 29, hinted that he’s involved in a romance with Yasmin Wijnaldum on his Instagram story on Feb. 6. G-Eazy, whose real name is Gerald Earl Gillum shared a paparazzi photo of the 20-year-old model walking down a street while wearing an oversized leather jacket, dark pants, and a graphic t-shirt. G-Eazy captioned the pic, Nice shirt bae,” with a black heart emoji.

The image on the shirt isn’t super clear, but the Victoria’s Secret model showed off a close up of the top on her own Instagram story, according to E! News. The photo has since been deleted. The photo shows the Devil wearing a leather jacket and dancing with a woman while saying, “Looks sweet, but the devil’s in the details.”

In case you’re unaware, that exact line is a lyric from G’s track “Leviathan.” The lyric comes toward the end of the song when he raps, “Liquor red cups, endless refills / Weed, cocaine, molly, E-pills / Looks sweet, but the devil’s in the details / The flow switch pace when the beat builds.”

G-Eazy and Yasmin haven’t been photographed together, but the usage of “bae” with a heart definitely seems a bit flirty, if not a complete act of PDA. Although, it’s entirely possible that Yasmin is just a fan of the “No Limit” hitmaker’s music.

G-Eazy and his on-off girlfriend Halsey called it quits in October and both seem to have moved on since the breakup. G-Eazy was spotted on a date with a woman named Christina Roseann Ray the following month, and things have recently been heating up between the “Without Me” singer and British musician Yungblud.

HollywoodLife reached out to G-Eazy’s representative for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.