Nick Cannon Shades Kylie Jenner’s ‘Plastic Surgery:’ I’d Rather My Daughter Be Like Bhad Bhabie

For some parents, having their daughter act like Danielle Bregoli would be a nightmare, but Nick Cannon said he’d rather his girl be like ‘Bhad Bhabie’ than Kylie Jenner any day!

“I’m not mad at this,” Nick Cannon, 38, said on the Feb. 6 episode of the Wendy Williams show after playing the preview for Bringing Up Bhabie, Danielle Bregoli’s new show on Snapchat. While most of the audience rolled their eyes and groaned at seeing Danielle, 15, act in her typically outrageous fashion, Nick defended her! “While you guys may not agree with me, but I gotta keep it real. I’d rather my daughter go in this direction [be more like Danielle, 15] than go in the Kylie Jenner direction. That’s just me…this girl [Danielle] might have a bad mouth, she needs some guidance, she needs a whoopin’.”

“But, at the same age,” Nick added, “Kylie Jenner was getting plastic surgery…” Nick also said that both Kylie, 21, and Danielle are similar. “She got makeup line, [the other] got a makeup line….They’re both making money off of society’s exploitation of young girls and there are two different ways. But if I had to choose, I’d want my daughter to get on out there and be a loudmouth, and talk—then I can say…it’s about discipline and respect…but when it gets to that other world that I can’t control, and because social media’s controlling everything.” Nick doubled down on his choice, saying he can “fix Bad Bhabie with a ‘bhad belt,’ ” implying that Danielle needs a spanking.

First off, a “bhad belt” probably won’t “fix” anything (and could actually make things worse, according to USA Today.) Second, the only “plastic surgery” that Kylie has admitted to is getting lip injections. After wide-spread speculation and the now-infamous “Kylie Jenner Challenge,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star came clean in 2018. Kylie said she “got rid of all my filler” to a commenter who noticed she looked different in a photo. However, Kylie is “alleged to have had a breast augmentation,” per Harper’s Bazaar, despite heavily denying it in the past. There’s also been speculation that she’s had work done on her backside, but again, this has not been confirmed.

Nick’s KUWTK-flavored shade came on his last day hosting the Wendy show. He’s been subbing in for Wendy Williams, 54, as she’s had to step away due to complications stemming from her Graves’ disease. While as host of Wendy, Nick has brought the drama. He shaded Ariana Grande, 25, as a “little pop star” that doesn’t know what she wants. He also challenged Liam Neeson, 66, to a fight after the Taken star’s admitted fantasizing about killing a “black bastard” after a loved one was raped about 40 years ago.

Orange Is The New Black actor Jason Biggs will guest host the show on Feb. 7. Keke Palmer will take over Wendy’s chair on Feb. 8. Sherri Shepherd, Michael Rapaport, and Jerry O’Connell will also take over hosting duties until Wendy returns.