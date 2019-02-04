Stars Wearing Bras As Tops — Cardi B, Sarah Hyland & More

Why button up your shirt when you can wear a bra top? That’s the philosophy stars like Cardi B and Sarah Hyland live by; just look at these pics of them, and other beautiful stars, rocking the trend!

Baby, it’s cold outside, but celebrities are still dressing like we’re in the middle of summer! One of the biggest red carpet trends right now is — get this — wearing bra tops! Don’t get it wrong; they’re not giving off 90s Gwen Stefani vibes by wearing cargos and just the bra, though. Bra tops have been elevated to chic garb when paired with slacks and blazer! Take these stars, who are making bra tops a thing again in 2019:

Cardi B rocked the style during the Michael Rubins Fanatics Super Bowl party in Atlanta on February 2. She looked SO hot! Her outfit was a cute lil two-piece set of Louis Vuitton shorts and a matching, pajama-style blouse. Of course, she left the buttoned top hang open, showing her copper-colored bra. Wearing a bra top was the perfect choice for the party, as it showed off her killer abs and cleavage.

Sarah Hyland went the bra top route for a different Super Bowl party on the same night! The Modern Family star rolled up to DirecTV’s Super Saturday Night 2019 party in Atlanta wearing a two-piece outfit with shorts, as well. But her’s couldn’t be more different than Cardi’s! She wore a chic, oversized blazer and a pair of black shorts with a geometric pattern. She left the blazer open and wore a tiny bikini top underneath. So good! We’re loving the bedazzled scorpion on her blazer, too.

For more pics of sexy celebrities who love wearing just bras as tops, like Chanel West Coast, Olivia Munn, and Peyton List, scroll through our gallery above. Who knows; after seeing these outfits, maybe you will get the urge to try out the look yourself!