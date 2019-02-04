Bridget Moynahan Doesn’t Mention Ex Tom Brady In Super Bowl Tweet & Fans Think It’s Major Shade

Bridget Moynahan had a clear pick for who she thought deserved to be Super Bowl MVP this year, and it was NOT her ex, Tom Brady.

Like many celebs, Bridget Moynahan, 47, chimed in after the Patriots won the 2019 Super Bowl, but fans think her social media commentary also threw a little shade at Tom Brady, 41. The actress, who is Tom’s ex, declared who she thought should be this year’s MVP, and well, it wasn’t her former flame. “Congratulations @TB12sports @Patriots thinking @Edelman11 #MVP,” she tweeted after the big win. Yep – the quarterback’s ex proposed his teammate Julian Edelman, 32, as the Super Bowl MVP!

Bridget may have been onto something, because Julian did go on to win MVP, but that didn’t stop fans from thinking that her lack of support for Tom was shade at its finest. “The shade!” one fan wrote in response to her tweet. “Cold as ICE!” another said, after seeing her post. Still – some thought that she was spot on with her prediction, and supported her all the way. “Agreed! @Edelman11 @Edeis AMAZING!” one fan wrote.

This isn’t exactly the first time that Bridget has been accused of shading her ex. One year ago, during the 2018 Super Bowl game, she pulled a similar move. She actually cheered on her ex’s opponent, Philadelphia Eagles player Nick Foles! “[Nick Foles] is having an amazing game,” Bridget tweeted on Feb. 4, right as the Eagles were on their way to defeat her ex-husband. Oh, the shade of it all!

Bridget wasn’t the only star throwing some social media shade during this year’s game. Rihanna, 30, had a salty post of her own, as she sat high above the clouds on an airplane during the broadcast of the game. Riri made it very clear that she could care less about the game being televised while she was in flight. While RiRi’s fellow passengers were talking about how they could somehow catch the game, she was over it. “How can we watch super bowl on the flight?” ME:” she captioned the clip, looking moody and bored.