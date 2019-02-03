Chris Evans, Ellen DeGeneres & More Patriot Fans Go Wild After Dull Super Bowl 53 Win

Boom. Celebs are sounding off after the New England Patriots beat the LA Rams in the lowest scoring Super Bowl ever. Check out these tweets.

Did anyone ever have any doubt the Patriots would do it again? Boston native and die-hard Patriots fan Donnie Wahlberg didn’t. “This guy! Nobody works harder and nobody deserves this more! @23patrickchung! My guy! See you soon! Crown up!” Donnie tweeted his condolences to Patrick Chung, as the starting Safety of the New England Patriots, left the game with and injured arm, and Donnie let him know he would be missed.

The Patriots squeaked out a win against the Los Angeles Rams in the lowest scoring, and kinda most boring ever Super Bowl, but celeb super fans didn’t seem to mind. Captain America, Chris Evans loved the game. “Congratulations Patriots!!!! And congrats to the Rams for playing a great game. You managed to take my blood pressure through the roof,” the actor tweeted.

Funny man and New England native Dane Cook kept it simple, “Super Bowl champions the @Patriots!!!” Then Ellen Degeneres added, “Congratulations, @Patriots! And what an incredible season for the LA @RamsNFL. You made us proud. #SuperBowl.” Despite the low score, the game really was fun to watch. Tom Brady proved he is the master NFL veteran quarterback as he beat the young Jared Goff and his Los Angeles Rams. What a game!

This game had it all and the biggest names in Hollywood were watching along with fans around the world. A touchdown, a few field goals, hilarious commercials and the coolest halftime show in years featuring Travis Scott, Adam Levine and Maroon 5, no wonder everyone in the world was watching. Oh, and did you see Tom with his adorable kids after the game? Adorable. See you next season NFL fans!