Becca Tilley Reveals Why She’s Keeping New Romance Private: Plus, Her Picks For Next ‘Bachelorette’

Becca Tilley tried finding love publicly on ‘The Bachelor,’ but this time around, she’s keeping things on the DL. We caught up with the swimsuit designer EXCLUSIVELY to get the scoop on her dating life and much more!

Becca Tilley, 30, has tried finding love a time (or two!) on hit series The Bachelor before, but this time, she’s vying to keep things a little more to herself as she embarks on her journey to find love. “I do feel like my last relationship was so public,” the budding swimsuit designer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the launch for her new collection, BECCA TILLEY X L*SPACE, at Elephante in Santa Monica. “There’s this respect level of people wanting to know. That’s how they started following me…was my journey to find love. I’m very honored and flattered that people care, but I’ve also taken a step back realizing that I have the choice to keep some of my life private.”

After multiple public relationships and break-ups, we imagine that it can’t be easy to focus on dating, but Becca admits she is fully at it again. “I am dating!” Becca confirmed to us excitedly. “I’m very happy in my life right now, relationship wise.” But is their one particular suitor who has won over Becca’s heart? “Maybe!” she admitted. She wouldn’t delve any further about her love life, but it definitely seems like things are going well in that department!

Becca was a contestant on Chris Soules’ season of The Bachelor back in 2015, but she was left broken hearted after he dumped her for Whitney Bischoff at the final rose ceremony. However, she returned for a second shot at love during season 20, when Ben Higgins was the Bachelor. She finished in fifth place. Following The Bachelor, Becca dated fellow Bachelor Nation alum, Robert Graham, but they split after just a few months of dating in May 2017.

Considering Becca is such a fan of the show and quite the expert, we just had to ask her who her front runners are from Colton Underwood’s current season to star as the next Bachelorette, and of course she couldn’t pick just one! “Hannah G if she’s not chosen and I really like Cassie if she’s not chosen and I feel like Caelynn if she’s not chosen,” Becca said. “I’m really into this season. It’s weird because there’s no serious drama but it’s enough to keep me hanging. He (Colton) is young, but he’s doing really well. In tough conversations I’ve noticed that he says the right thing. I really enjoyed him.”

We think Becca’s choices are very solid, just like her adorable new swimwear line which is available now and with prices ranging from $75-$176. We know what we’ll be wearing to the beach this summer!