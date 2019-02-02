Cardi B Disses Summer Bunni After Offset’s Alleged Mistress Says She Used To Act On ‘Barney’

Cardi B showed that she’s unafraid to clap back at Summer Bunni! See how the rapper responded to Summer Bunni talking about ‘Barney’ and Offset.

Following 20-year-old Summer Bunni’s interview discussing her time on Barney as a child and her alleged fling with Offset, 27, rapper Cardi B, 25, clapped back with an Instagram post dissing the woman who allegedly slept with her husband.

Summer spoke live on The Armon Wiggins Show on Jan. 28, in which she happily recounted her days on the children’s show. She also described how she allegedly had sex with Offset multiple times, and insulted Cardi, calling her a “b*tch” and “h*.” Well, Cardi wasn’t having that at all. She wanted to get the last word in.

Cardi B decided to drag Summer Bunni after the Instagram model discussed her alleged hook-up with Offset in the interview. The “I Like It” rapper posted two Instagram pictures in a purple outfit – the character of Barney was famously green and purple – and she captioned one of her pics, “Barney could never.” This really looked like a jab directed at Summer.

View this post on Instagram Purple A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Feb 1, 2019 at 3:14pm PST

Regardless of her intention, Cardi looked absolutely amazing in the photos she posted. She wore a purple mini dress with fur-lined collar and sleeves. Her hair matched her outfit, and she pulled it back in an updo, with pink highlights as well. Her long nails were painted bright yellow, as well.

While Cardi was clapping back at Summer, she also has been trying to work on her relationship with Offset. She was seen FaceTiming him on Jan. 31 in the airport, so it’s good that they’ve been getting in quality time together even while they’re apart! Since Cardi has chosen to get back with Offset, we hope she doesn’t let the chatter from other women distract her from what really matters, which is her relationship with her man and their six-month-old daughter, Kulture. That, of course, and new music! We know Cardi will continue to slay her Instagram game, and we are excited to see more looks from her in the future!