Brielle Biermann Reveals Why It Was Tough Filming ‘Don’t Be Tardy’ After Michael Kopech Breakup

Brielle Biermann revealed why it was tough filming ‘Don’t Be Tardy’ this season after her breakup with boyfriend Michael Kopech. Read our exclusive interview with the Bravo star!

When we watch the new season of Don’t Be Tardy, expect to see Brielle Biermann single and ready to mingle! The Bravo star went through a painful breakup from boyfriend Michael Kopech in May 2018, and she revealed to HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview that filming her family’s reality show in the wake of the split was hard. Don’t get it wrong, though; she said that the season was still “so fun” to film!

“Last season, there were a lot of crazy things going on, like my brother getting bit and dealing with a lot more drama. This season, it’s so fun,” Brielle said. “You’ll see how all that plays out, but I’m single this season for the first time in a few years. I was really bummed out about it at first but I got over it easily. I’m trying to find out who I want to be.” Brielle also dished about a major life change she recently. But don’t worry; it’s a good one! “You’ll see me make a move out of the house and kind of how that plays out,” said Brielle. “And, you’ll see which parent — which may kind of surprise you guys — Is most upset about it.” Our money is on Kroy Biermann! “They’re denying it, but you can feel their energy and you’ll know exactly what I’m talking about.”

As for if Brielle’s dating someone special… well, you’ll have to watch Don’t Be Tardy to find that one out! She did confirm that she is dating and that we’ll see it all unfold on TV. “My life has kind of changed a little since the show, so next season you’ll get to see more about that,” she said. “This season I’m dating ; I’m going on lunch dates or dinner dates, nothing crazy.” So, who are the lucky dudes who get to take her on lunch and dinner dates? “Some guy friends who I’ve known for a long time. And, you’ll see this one date in particular that I’m cringing [about]. I’m like, ‘I do not want this to air!’ But whatever.”

Season 7 of Don’t Be Tardy premieres with back to back episodes on Sunday, February 17! Tune in at 9:00pm ET/PT on Bravo.