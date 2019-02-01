Are Wendy Williams & Kevin Hunter Divorcing? — The Truth Behind The Separation Rumors

Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter have been hit with divorce rumors yet again! But we can EXCLUSIVELY reveal the truth, straight from an insider who knows them best.

Wendy Williams, 54, and her husband Kevin Hunter, 46, are not separating. That’s what a source close to The Wendy Williams Show television host is telling HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY following multiple rumors that they’re headed for divorce. “There is no truth at all to the separation rumors swirling around Wendy and her husband Kevin,” the insider says. “Wendy and Kevin have been together a very long time, they have longevity on their side with over 22 years married. Like any couple they have had their ups and downs, but they are happy and as strong and solid as ever.”

Wendy has been on a break from her television job since Dec. 20, 2018 due to a shoulder fracture, and the divorce rumors swirling around her and her husband Kevin have been louder than ever, as this Dec. 24, 2018 BET article demonstrates. Wendy, who has been spending her time off in Florida, where their son, Kevin Hunter Jr., 19, attends college, is now having to deal with an additional stressor beyond her health – people speculating about her decades-long marriage.

The talk about them splitting up has come up often lately, but the chatting has only stemmed from rumors. Our source says the rumors aren’t true, and that the couple hasn’t appreciated all of the divorce talk about them. “They do not like the split rumors and feel they are nonsense,” the insider says. “They have not only a good personal relationship, but a strong business relationship too [Kevin also works in the entertainment industry as Wendy’s manager]. They work well together and have no reason to split. Things are fine with her and Kevin.”

Meanwhile, Wendy has been focused on supporting her son, our source says, “and getting love and care from her family as she recoups from some of her health challenges.” We hope Wendy is back and healthy soon – but we’re sure she’s enjoying the downtime! Nick Cannon, 38, will fill in as a temporary guest host for a few episodes of the show on Feb. 4, 5, and 6, Page Six reported. Now, if only the rumors of her and her husband would take a break, too.